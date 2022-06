Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has directed the indefinite suspension of the state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Okechukwu Orlando-Nweze. His suspension was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Ugbala Kenneth, on Wednesday, in a statement. Ugbala hinged the suspension on the inability of the finance commissioner to discharge his duty effectively Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper