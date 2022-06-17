Abia doctors suspend industrial action over kidnapped colleague





The Nigerian Medical Association, Abia State Branch, on Friday, suspended the industrial action they embarked upon over their kidnapped colleague, Prof Uwadinachi Iweha. This resolution came after an Emergency General Meeting of the State Officers Committee to review the efforts put in by the Abia State Government and security agencies geared towards rescuing Prof. Iweha. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

