The Delta State Government has presented a cheque of N2 million, a plague and a letter of commendation to, a tanker driver, Ejiro Otarigho, for his display of heroism and humanity. Otarigho had driven a burning tanker away to a safe place where it exploded into an inferno last Saturday in the state. Governor Ifeanyi Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information