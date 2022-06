There was a mini rowdiness at Ward 10 Unit 9, Ilupeju along Ikere -Ado Expressway in Ikere Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State as some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps allegedly stormed the polling unit and took away a huge sum of money from some politicians in the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information