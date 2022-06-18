The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute politicians and those involved in vote-buying in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election. The group made the call on its Twitter page on Saturday, asking that all politicians involved in electoral bribery be brought to book. This comes amid reports Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ekiti poll: Prosecute vote-buyers, SERAP urges INEC