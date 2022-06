Former world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday with an Achilles injury. My Achilles still isnt right so Ill see you next time, the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter. Osaka, 24, was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

