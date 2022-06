The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has described the governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as a traitor for accepting his nomination as Vice Presidential Candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 general election. The group said Okowa was among the governors who agreed that power should be rotated to the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information