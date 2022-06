No fewer than 141 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in Nigeria, up from the previous 110 cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The NCDC disclosed this in its latest monkeypox situation report released on Friday. The agency said the 31 new suspected cases were reported from June 6 -12, 2022, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

