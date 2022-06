The Ekiti State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, and his Action Democratic Party counterpart, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle, has rejected the results of the Saturdays election, saying the outcome will be challenged at the tribunal. Oni made this known on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, through Mr Owoseni Ajayi, his state collation agent and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper