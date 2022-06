A mob on Saturday set a suspected thief ablaze in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. The incident occurred around the Customs Road junction in the Biogbolo-Epie suburb along the Isaac Boro Expressway. The suspect, whose identity could not be ascertained, was said to have been caught for allegedly stealing an expensive phone from a victim. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

