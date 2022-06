Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, with the striker also being given Thierry Henrys iconic number 14 shirt in the process. The 22-year-old was in fine form for the Gunners at the end of last season, scoring five goals in eight matches for Mikel Artetas side. Nketiahs previous contract expired at Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information