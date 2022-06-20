NSCDC, group seek criminalisation of vote-trading





A non-governmental organisation, Stop-Violence Against Women in Politics, has called for the amendment of the Electoral Act to criminalise vote selling the same way vote-buying is criminalised. The Executive Director of Stop-VAWIP, Tumininu Adedeji, said this at the post-election press briefing in Ado Ekiti on Sunday. The group in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information