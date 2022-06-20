Reps Majority Leader tasks constituents to vote for Tinubu, others





The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has called on his constituents to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other candidates of the ruling party in the 2023 general election. Ado-Doguwa also sought votes for himself to continue to represent the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information