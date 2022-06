The remaining 50 abducted passengers of the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train are being threatened by snake bites and sicknesses. Mallam Tukur Mamu, who is the negotiator and media consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, raised the alarm on Monday. The PUNCH reported that the bandits had earlier released 11 out of the 61 victims of the abducted Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

