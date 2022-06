Terrorists who attacked two churches in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday have demanded N100m as ransom for the release of over 30 worshippers kidnapped during service. Meanwhile, an eyewitness, Bashir Usman, said one of the female worshippers had one of her ears cut off by the attackers. The PUNCH reported that Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

