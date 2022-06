The Kwara State Government on Thursday confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razak, who confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed, said a 29-year-old driver resident in Gbugbu in Edu Local Government Area of the state, was discovered to have contacted the disease. Read More







