An Edo Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was earlier abducted on Sunday has been killed by his abductors. The PUNCH reported that the Ikabigbo Community in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State was thrown into panic following the clerics abduction by gunmen. It was gathered that Odia was coming out Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

