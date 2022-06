Police in Tuckahoe, New York, United States, have found the body of a former Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo, who was last seen in the community on June 15. The Tuckahoe Police Department on June 19 announced in a Facebook post that Etobo was missing and requested information from the public. Etobo, who was 70-year-old Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper