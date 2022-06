A 30-year-old man, identified as Ebube Oba, has allegedly murdered a mother of two, identified as Uzoamaka Ekpe, over an argument. The incident happikennened late on Saturday at Ugochukwu Lane, Nkpor Agu, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. It was gathered that the 45-year-old victim had a quarrel with the suspect Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper