The presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, left the country for France. Tinubu departed Nigeria shortly after he held a closed-door meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the morning. This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubus Spokesman, Tunde Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper