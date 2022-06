At least 129 lawyers have been shortlisted for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee. Some of the lawyers who made the list are the prosecutors of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Rotimi Oyedepo and Wahab Shittu, Sylvanus Tahir; Samuel Kargbo; Yakubu Maikasuwa, and Ikechukwu Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information