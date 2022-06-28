Mixed reactions greet Monday, Tuesday sit-at-home in Anambra





Mixed reactions have greeted the two-day sit-at-home by residents of Anambra State. Apart from the normal Monday sit-at-home, Tuesday was also declared a public holiday by the Indigenous People of Biafra, being the day Nnamdi Kanu would be appearing in court. IPOB had declared that business, educational and commercial activities be shut in solidarity any Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information