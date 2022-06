The National Orientation Agency in Osun State, on Tuesday, said its officials were engaging different groups in the state to discourage vote-buying ahead of the July 16 governorship election. This was disclosed by the states NOA Director, Mr. Abiodun Ibikunle, at a day stakeholders roundtable programme organised by Center for Transparency Advocacy, held in Osogbo, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper