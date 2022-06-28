Swiatek into Wimbledon second round with 36th successive win





World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 36th successive victory to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday, equalling the winning streak of Monica Seles in 1990. French Open champion Swiatek defeated Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 to remain undefeated since February. The 21-year-old Pole will face Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove







Source: Punch Newspaper

