The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has raised serious concerns over what it described as the haphazard manner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in conducting the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise. It warned that the unwholesome practices of the commission could distort the credibility of the 2023 general elections. The organisation also raised Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Voter registration: INECs unwholesome practices worrisome, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others