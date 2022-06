The Kaduna Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Muhammad Sani-Abdullahi, otherwise known as Dattijo Wednesday flagged off the distribution of 1200 bags of fertilizer to farmers across 81 wards of seven Local Government Areas under the zone. The LGAs comprise of Giwa, Birnin Gwari, lgabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun and Kajuru in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper