Ajax forward Sebastien Haller flew to Germany on Tuesday to complete a medical with Borussia Dortmund, where he is set to replace Erling Haaland. Haller was picked up by Dortmund officials after landing at the citys airport and taken for his medical. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

