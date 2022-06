The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban, on Tuesday, held a closed-door meeting with chairmen and community leaders from four Local Government Areas in the state over the security challenges they face. The councils are Jibia, Batsari, Batagarawa, and Kurfi. The meeting took place in Katsina, the state capital, and lasted over three hours. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper