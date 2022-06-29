Ondo varsity workers protest non-appointment of Vice Chancellor

The workers of the Adeyemi University of Education on Tuesday protested against the alleged failure of the Federal Government to appoint a vice chancellor after the institution had been upgraded to a university. The protesters gathered in front of the main gate of the institution, chanting various solidarity songs to express their grievances. During the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

