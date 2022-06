The absence of a Prosecution Counsel, John Ijagbemi, in a Federal High Court on Wednesday stalled the re-arraignment of Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. Chikwendu is the 2nd defendant in the 14-count amended charge that bordered on the alleged threat to the lives of witnesses lined up in the alleged attempted Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information