The Chairman of Nedcomoak, a real estate company, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo and a businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money have donated N100m to the Anambra State government to tackle insecurity in the state. They made the donation when they led other businessmen from the state, including the chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, also Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper