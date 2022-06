GoNigeria has celebrated the registration of 14 million Nigerian youths by the Independent National Electoral Commission for Permanent Voter Cards. According to data made available by INEC on Monday, 14,137,024 Nigerian youths between the ages of 18 and 34 have registered with the commission to obtain their PVCs. The Founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper