Relatives and friends of the abducted passengers of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna AK-9 train have vowed to take over streets and occupy key government facilities in Abuja and Kaduna in protest to demand the rescue of their loved ones still in the kidnappers den for 94 days and counting. They said the protest would start on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information