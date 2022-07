Isah Ango Abdullahi, the eldest son of the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum and former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, is dead. A family source said Isah, a staff of the National Intelligence Agency, died in Abuja on Thursday after a brief illness. He said his remains would be Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper