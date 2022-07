The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, approved the renewal of the appointment of Patience Oniha as the Director General of the Debt Management Office for a second term of 5 years in accordance with Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003. According to a statement signed by Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

