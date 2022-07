The Economic Financial Crimes Commission has decried the decline in whistleblowing across the country despite the huge rewards the commission offers to whistleblowers. The Chairman, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa stated this in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Thursday, at a one-day town hall meeting. The programme facilitated by the African Centre for Media and Information Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper