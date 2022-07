The lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Mr. Shina Peller, has charged leaders of various political parties in Nigeria to ensure the full implementation of 35 per cent affirmative action on women inclusion in governance. The federal legislator, according to a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Kola Popoola, made Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper