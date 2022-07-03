My wife guides, supports me with prayers Senator Tokunbo Abiru





Tokunbo Abiru, who is the Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, is also a former Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank. He tells BABATUNDE TUGBOBO about his business and political careers, and other issues Over 2500 vulnerable people in your senatorial district were said to have benefitted from your COVID-19 relief support scheme. What Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information