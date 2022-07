Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, made his first appearance for Watford as they were beaten 3-1 by Cambridge United at the club’s London Colney training ground on PUNCH Sports Extra reports. His compatriots, Emmaunel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong did not feature in the encounter. New head coach Rob Edwards started the game with new signing Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information