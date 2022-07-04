Businessman seeks Oyetolas reelection, vouches for Tinubu





An international businessman and Chief Executive Officer of BELTIJ Limited, Tijani Usman, has declared support for the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola. The Ilesha-born businessman also promised to support Tinubus campaign with N100 million apart from distributing 1,500 bags of 5kg rice to Osun residents ahead of the election. In a statement issued in Ibadan Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information