An international businessman and Chief Executive Officer of BELTIJ Limited, Tijani Usman, has declared support for the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola. The Ilesha-born businessman also promised to support Tinubus campaign with N100 million apart from distributing 1,500 bags of 5kg rice to Osun residents ahead of the election. In a statement issued in Ibadan Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Businessman seeks Oyetolas reelection, vouches for Tinubu