Ganduje approves N33m upkeep allowance for Kano students in France





The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved N33 million in upkeep allowance to be paid to post-graduate students from the state currently studying in France. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, on Sunday said the fund is part of the counter-part funding under the FranceKano State Government Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information