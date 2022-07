A former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, on Saturday blamed the crisis which had engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party after the presidential primaries on the partys leadership. According to him, it would be dangerous for PDP to ignore Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the 2023 election beckons. He, therefore, called on the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper