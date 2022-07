Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been named coach of Saudi league runners-up Al-Ittihad replacing Romanian Cosmin Contra. The club announced the two-year deal on Twitter on Monday, sharing a video in which Santo said: Its an honour for me to join the greatest club in Saudi Arabia: Al-Ittihad. Santo, 48, has coached Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

