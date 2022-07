A group of traditional rulers under the aegis of Network of Kings From Osun Country Sides, have endorsed the candidature of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for another term in office. Speaking shortly after their meeting with the governor in Osogbo, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Network of Kings From Osun Country Sides, the Eburu of Iba, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper