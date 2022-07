A former inmate at the Awka Correctional Centre in Anambra State, Livinus Ugwu, has bagged a degree from the National Open University of Nigeria. He was said to have served a 21-year-jail term at the facility. The 60-year-old Ugwu from Enugu State, who was discharged from the centre in 2018, graduated from the National Open Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information