*Orders arrest of factional group chair, others over alleged N50m The Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State led by Mr Tochukwu Okorie has suspended the Legal Adviser of the party in the state, Mudi Erhebede; the Deputy Chairman, Ifeanyi Nworie; the Publicity Secretary, Chika Nwoba; and the Youth Leader, Obinna Iteshi. This was as the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper