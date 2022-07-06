JUST IN: Two female passengers die as boat capsizes in Lagos





Two female passengers died on Wednesday when a 20-seater boat which departed Ipakodo ferry terminal in Ikorodu capsized. The General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who made this known in a statement, said the boat capsized almost immediately after take-off. He said 15 occupants of the capsized boat were rescued alive. The Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information