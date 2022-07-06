UPDATED: Kaduna train attackers behind Kuje prison attack Gumis aide





The Ansaru terrorists that attacked and abducted passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna bound train on March 28 are responsible for the deadly Tuesday night Kuje Prison attack, The PUNCH reports. Mallam Tukur Mamu, Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, stated this in Kaduna State on Wednesday. Mamu in a statement on Wednesday Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information