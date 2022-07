The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, congratulated Hon. Umar El-Yakub on his appointment as the Minister of State, Works and Housing and member of the Federal Executive Council by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). In a statement issued and signed by the states Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper