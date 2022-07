Gunmen struck along Oke AkoIrele Road in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Wednesday evening and allegedly whisked away no fewer than four persons. Sources alleged that the incident which occurred at about 7.30pm involved occupants of two vehicles, a commercial car and a mini-truck, waylaid at a bad portion of the road. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information